MotoGP sets major milestone during 2025 season

MotoGP set a new milestone during the 2025 season, as it welcomed a record number of fans to events, with over 3.6 million spectators worldwide.

The 2025 season was a first for MotoGP, as it hosted a record 22 events, including the return to Hungary at the new Balaton Park and the first Czech Grand Prix in five years.

Across its 22 rounds, MotoGP welcomed over 3.6 million spectators to set a new record for the championship, in what will be seen as another boost for new owner Liberty Media.

On this milestone, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “This season has been extraordinary for MotoGP, with record-breaking crowds and unforgettable racing.

“Passing 3.6 million attending fans is a milestone that reflects how MotoGP continues to grow globally while staying true to its roots.

“Valencia was the perfect finale - a year after devastating floods forced us to cancel, our fans turned up in huge numbers each day to show the strength of this community.”

Only two circuits drop crowd figures in 2025

The season started strongly for MotoGP, with 224,634 fans coming to Buriram for the Thai Grand Prix, with another crowd of over 200,000 for the weekend in Argentina.

The US Grand Prix saw a small growth in its weekend figures to 125,806, though there is clear work to do to boost MotoGP’s presence in a market seen as vital under Liberty ownership.

The French Grand Prix at Le Mans saw a new all-time crowd record set of 311,797, which was up from 297,471 in 2024. Le Mans has set three consecutive MotoGP crowd records now.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Assen also achieved its best attendance ever, with 200,104 fans turning up across the race weekend.

Brno’s return to the calendar was welcomed by 219,544 for the first Czech Grand Prix since 2020, while Hungary’s return at Balaton Park had a modest figure of 80,105 across the weekend.

The season finale in Valencia saw an attendance figure of 205,319, though this will certainly have been boosted by carryover tickets from the cancelled 2024 event.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone saw another downturn in interest, with just 99,328 fans coming along to the Northamptonshire venue in 2025 - down from 117,867 the year before.

MotoGP has struggled to generate interest in the UK for some time, but the date change to the end of May on the eve of the Isle of Man TT almost certainly contributed to 2025’s crowd drop.

The Austrian Grand Prix also suffered a slump from 150,000 fans in 2024 to 117,560 this season.

With the Netherlands, Germany, Czechia, Austria and Hungary all grouped together, it seems like this has ultimately had a negative impact on attendance figures by offering better alternatives within a reasonable proximity.

The Australian Grand Prix is also a victim of this, with Phillip Island’s relatively poor infrastructure and unfavourable location only seeing 91,245 fans attend in 2025 compared to 90,685 in 2024.

The Indonesian Grand Prix, which offers a better alternative for a lot of Australians in the northern part of the country, took place two weeks prior and had an attendance of 140,324.