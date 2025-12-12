Pedro Acosta has credited KTM MotoGP team-mate Brad Binder with helping to “make me the rider I am today”, following his second year in the premier class.

The Spaniard has repeatedly turned heads since stepping up to MotoGP last year with KTM.

In his two seasons, Pedro Acosta has scored 10 grands prix podiums, though is yet to score a maiden victory.

In what proved to be an up-and-down year for KTM, Acosta continued to shine for the Austrian manufacturer, having finished fourth in the standings.

He was 152 points clear of the next-best KTM rider in the championship, which was factory team-mate Brad Binder.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Binder has been a long-time star of the KTM system, with the South African making history for the brand in 2020 when he scored its first MotoGP victory.

The 2025 season was a struggle for Binder, but Acosta highlighted the importance of him for his own growth in MotoGP.

“I've learned a lot from the KTM guys because I've been linked to them since my first year in Moto3,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Brad taught me a lot last year because he was faster than me. This helped make me the rider I am today.”

Acosta also highlighted the importance of KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa on his development, who he says helps him “see racing differently”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I take inspiration from Daniel Pedrosa,” he added.

“He has a lot of experience. He's one of the last riders to have ridden two-strokes.

“So I think he allows me to see racing differently. We talk often.”

The 2025 season was Acosta’s first with the factory KTM squad, but he notes that not much changed for him after his step over from Tech3.

“I haven't changed much,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year, I already had the same equipment as the factory team.

“We worked on my mentality during the season to improve in difficult moments.

“I needed to make a step forward, and I think we achieved that.”