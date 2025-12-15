Aprilia is “very happy” with how its new 850cc engine is performing on the test bench, ahead of the revised 2027 MotoGP technical regulations.

So far, KTM is the only manufacturer to have released footage of an 850cc engine, in the factory and then on track at Jerez with test rider Pol Espargaro.

While Aprilia's 850cc debut remains unclear, “The [850cc] engine is ready... The engine is running,” Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola told Crash.net.

“Honestly, we are very happy about what we are doing on the test bench with this engine.

“The [850cc] bike is a work in progress. It's not a priority in the short term, but obviously that will come.

"It's quite busy in Noale now.”

Aprilia enjoyed its strongest MotoGP season to date with new signing Marco Bezzecchi finishing third in this year's standings, while the RS-GP won three of the final four grands prix.

Sights are now set on an Aprilia title challenge in 2026, complicating the decision on when to divert resources from the current 1000cc bike to the 850cc prototype.

“We need to think, ‘OK, what is the strategy? We push the '26 bike [development] until which point?'” Rivola said. “We have an idea, but obviously it also depends on how the championship [goes] next year.”

Technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini has suggested Aprilia’s main development crossover could take place around March or April of 2026.

The 2027 regulations will see engine capacity reduced, Pirelli replace Michelin as MotoGP’s sole tyre supplier, aerodynamics restricted, and ride-height devices banned.

Bezzecchi’s first Aprilia victory, at Silverstone this year, came after Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo retired from the lead with a ride-height failure, a system Rivola remains openly critical of.

“They are stupid devices that we all hate, but for some reason are still there,” he said.