Aprilia announces launch date for 2026 MotoGP bike

The factory Aprilia MotoGP team has announced a January date for its 2026 season launch event, which will take place in Milan.

The Noale-based manufacturer heads into the 2026 season off the back of a chaotic campaign that proved to be its best ever in the premier class.

Making a big-money signing to bring 2024 world champion Jorge Martin to the team, Aprilia was dealt a blow in pre-season testing when the Spaniard injured himself in a crash.

A training incident then forced Martin to miss the opening three rounds of 2025, before a third serious incident in Qatar sent him back onto the sidelines until the Czech Grand Prix in July.

In that gap, Martin tried to break his contract with Aprilia by activating a performance clause, which the Italian squad rejected and threatened legal action against.

Martin ultimately committed to the second year of his deal, though would miss more races later in the season due to another injury.

Despite this, Aprilia won four grands prix, with Marco Bezzecchi reaching the top step of the podium at Silverstone, Portimao and Valencia.

The brand’s fourth victory came courtesy of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez in Australia.

Ending the season third in the riders’ standings with Bezzecchi and second in the manufacturers’ table, Aprilia goes into 2026 as a legitimate threat to Ducati in the title battle.

The factory team will launch its 2026 season in Milan on 15 January in a packed week that will also see Pramac, VR46 and the works Ducati team hold events.

Pramac will launch its season on 13 January in Siena, which will mark Toprak Razgatlioglu’s first official event in team colours ahead of his debut.

VR46 will host its season launch on 14 January in Rome, and has teased a new livery design for the 2026 campaign.

Ducati’s traditional launch event at Madonna di Campiglio will follow next on 19 January, with Marc Marquez aiming for an eighth world title this year.

The only other team to have a confirmed launch date so far is Gresini Racing, who will hold an event in Kuala Lumpur on 31 January after the shakedown at Sepang.

MotoGP will host a season launch event across two days in the Malaysian capital following the first pre-season test on 6-7 February.

