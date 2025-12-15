Marc Marquez reveals “the most important lesson” of his MotoGP career

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the “most important lesson” of his career has been to “have respect for one’s body”.

The 32-year-old won his seventh premier class world title in 2025 after dominating the season on the factory Ducati with 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories.

It marked his first world title in six years and came five years on from the serious arm injury he suffered at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

After breaking his arm in 2020, Marc Marquez attempted to rush his return and race just a few days later, which ultimately led to him damaging the plate in his arm.

In a new interview with personal sponsor Technogym, Marquez spoke of how he has learned to respect his body more, having previously thought that it was “at the service of motorcycling”.

“For me, the most important lesson MotoGP has taught me is to have respect for one’s body,” he said.

“I always thought that my body was at the service of motorcycling, and that I’d give everything for the sport.

“But, injuries, difficulties, and experience have taught me that, if you don’t respect your body, those moments don’t come, and you can’t even enjoy them.

“My goal was to get back to the top, to be competitive again, but to achieve that you can’t just look at the top of the mountain.

“You have to go step by step, gain back your confidence, win another podium, another victory, and slowly build up the climb to the final peak, the one that everyone wants to reach but few can really conquer.”

Marquez suffered a complicated shoulder injury in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix in early October.

Originally not requiring surgery, he went under the knife a week after the crash as it was not healing as expected.

This ruled him out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, as well as the post-season test in Valencia.

Marquez did ask his doctors if he could test, but he was told he could only ride if he was sure he wouldn’t crash and aggravate the injury.

His recovery is progressing well, however, and he is expected to be on the bike for the first pre-season test at Sepang in early February.

