Alex Marquez: Runner-up in MotoGP standings ‘more important for others than me’

Gresini MotoGP rider Alex Marquez says his championship runner-up spot in 2025 is “more important” for others than for him to “confirm that you have the talent”.

The 29-year-old enjoyed his best season ever in the premier class in 2025, after taking a Gresini-run GP24 Ducati to three grand prix victories.

A consistent campaign, in which he was regularly world champion Marc Marquez’s closest challenger in races, led to Alex Marquez securing a historic second place in the standings behind his older brother.

It was his best championship result in grand prix racing since his Moto2 title in 2019.

Speaking at the end of the 2025 season, Alex Marquez said his two lower-class championships held equal value to his runner-up spot in the MotoGP standings.

However, he acknowledges that, for public consensus, his 2025 MotoGP season is significantly more important.

“[It’s] more important for the people,” he said.

“For me, no. For me, it’s at the same level [as my Moto3 title in 2014 and my Moto2 title in 2019].

“But it’s true that when you are there in front in MotoGP, you confirm you have talent.

“It looks like, for the people, you have to be there to confirm you have the talent and you have the things to be in MotoGP.

“For me, it was so important for the previous years with Honda, the tough years.

“Also, when I came to Gresini, it was good, but last year it was not.

“So, to confirm that we are there and we can be fast, and I can be one of the guys in MotoGP, is so important.”

The younger Marquez brother’s form in 2025 on year-old machinery prompted Ducati to upgrade him to factory-spec machinery for next year.

In total, Gresini scored four grand prix wins in 2025, with rookie Fermin Aldeguer taking a maiden triumph at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

