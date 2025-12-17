Marc Marquez's crew chief offers warning to his MotoGP rivals

Marco Rigamonti, Marc Marquez’s Ducati MotoGP crew chief, admits in 2025 “there have been races where he hasn’t pushed 100%” despite his domination.

The 32-year-old won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on the factory Ducati to dominate the 2025 campaign.

Marc Marquez won his seventh MotoGP title with five rounds to spare, while also achieving a run of seven successive 37-point weekends between Aragon and Hungary.

Through much of the season, Marquez faced very few hard challenges for wins, with his ability to manage his tyres allowing him to stretch his legs in the second half of races.

Speaking with Marca, Marco Rigamonti admits Marquez didn’t push to his maximum on a number of occasions and believes “he can go further”.

“What I can say is that this year, there have been races where he hasn't pushed 100%,” he said.

“That’s what he told us. Or that he pushed hard for two laps, opened up a gap, and then managed the pace.

“It happened [that he pushed], there's no denying it, like in Misano, where he gave 100% for the whole race.

“He's honest about that; it's not that he was riding with a little bit of gas - no, he pushed hard.

“So, if we put him in a situation where he always has to give 100%, what would we be talking about?

“Maybe more crashes, you never know.

“Many say, 'No, I'm pushing.' You say, 'OK, that's fine,' but you forget that you're pushing to the limit.

“So it's hard to say. For me, in that situation, he can go further, but I can't tell you where the limit is.”

Over his career, Marquez has built up a reputation for doing things on bikes that have proven hard for those looking at his data to understand.

On this, Rigamonti said: “The magic he works is when he saves the bike from a crash.

“That's where you see it. For me, I wouldn't call it magic, but the fact that his entire career, his attitude, leads him to do extraordinary things, which aren't magic at all, but rather the result of hard work in the garage, at home, and on the track, has brought him to that level.”