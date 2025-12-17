Pramac eyes world champion compared to Valentino Rossi for potential MotoGP step

Pramac Yamaha team boss Gino Borsoi praised Moto2 rider Izan Guevara’s “impressive” adaptability following a test on the M1 and “hopes” this can spur him to a 2027 MotoGP seat.

The 21-year-old Spaniard already has an impressive racing CV, with titles in the European Talent Cup and the Moto3 Junior World Championship across 2019 and 2020.

He then won a race during his grand prix debut season in Moto3 in 2021 with Aspar, before going on to win the world championship the following season.

His step to Moto2 proved difficult initially in 2023, though he started to produce stronger results in the second half of 2024, before a move to Pramac this year unlocked his potential.

The highlight of his year was a maiden Moto2 win in Valencia, which earned him a MotoGP test on the Yamaha as part of an agreement with Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi.

Completing 10 laps at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Borsoi said in a Yamaha video that he was “already on par” with other riders.

“He had a really good test,” Borsoi said.

“After just a few laps, he was already on par with other MotoGP riders.

“The ability he has, to understand what needs to be done on the bike in a really short time, is impressive.

“I hope that this ability will be the key for him to perhaps move up to MotoGP in 2027.”

Borsoi has previously been very complimentary of Guevara, saying in 2024 in an interview with Marca that the young Spaniard reminded him of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

“He has a brutal talent,” Borsoi said at the time.

“In Japan, they asked me who he looks like, and I think he looks a lot like Valentino Rossi, for his desire to ride a motorcycle, his desire to win and to live from inside the paddock.

“He always jokes and laughs, he works as little as Valentino did in his time, but he has enormous talent.

“It looks like a copy of Valentino.”

A strong start to the 2026 Moto2 campaign with Pramac could put Guevara in a prime spot to make his MotoGP debut in 2027.

Currently, Jack Miller is only on a deal to the end of 2026.