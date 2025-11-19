Pramac promise means Valencia Moto2 winner gets MotoGP debut

Izan Guevara makes his MotoGP debut with Yamaha during a private test on Wednesday.

Izan Guevara has been rewarded for achieving the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team’s first Moto2 victory with a MotoGP debut.

At Sepang, Pramac team principal Gino Borsoi promised Guevara he could ride the M1 if he took the team’s first Moto2 victory in the remaining rounds.

Guevara fulfilled his side of the bet by taking his first intermediate class win in Sunday’s Valencia finale.

Yamaha duly gave the Spaniard a ride on this year’s Inline-powered YZR-M1 during the factory’s private test on Wednesday, where Yamaha’s 2026 MotoGP riders continued development of the new V4.

"I am so thankful to Yamaha for giving me the opportunity to try the M1,” Guevara said. 

“Jumping on a MotoGP bike is a goal for anyone who wants to become a professional rider, and being able to live this experience is truly a dream come true.

“In the morning, I had a briefing with Jack Miller's technical team, who explained how the bike works and how to manage the braking and acceleration. The power of this bike is incredible.

"I was really surprised by the acceleration. Even before changing gears, I could feel there was still more power to come, which is impressive. The feeling in the corners was fantastic; the bike is smooth and easy to handle.

“On the straight, I truly realised just how much power it has and what it must be like to manage that for a full race.

"I had so much fun! A sincere thank you to Yamaha, and also to Jack for lending me his bike and his crew."

Although no lap times were released, Pramac Yamaha Moto2 and MotoGP team director Gino Borsoi said Guevara had shown he could adapt to the premier-class machine.

"Izan is the first Blu Cru rider to try a MotoGP bike, and once again he showed his talent,” Borsoi said. “He completed two runs of five laps each, demonstrating how quickly he can adapt to the bike and manage the braking points.

“This opportunity came from a bet I made with him in Malaysia, after seeing how much he improved during the second part of the season, to give him some extra motivation.

“I promised that if he won a race before the end of the season, he would get the chance to test the MotoGP bike in a private session. 

"After winning the Valencian GP, today he received his reward. I hope this experience gives him even more motivation as we look ahead to the 2026 season."

Guevara joins fellow 2025 Moto2 riders Manuel Gonzalez and Diogo Moreira in making a MotoGP debut this year.

Title runner-up Gonzalez rode for Trackhouse Aprilia at June's Aragon test, while new champion Moreira made his debut for LCR Honda at Tuesday's official Valencia test.

While Moreira moves up to MotoGP, Gonzalez and Guevara will remain in the Moto2 class for 2026.

Pramac promise means Valencia Moto2 winner gets MotoGP debut
