VR46 star makes intriguing comparison after debut MotoGP test

VR46 Academy star Celestino Vietti says the Ducati MotoGP bike he tried on Tuesday at the Valencia test required a riding style “more or less similar” to Moto2.

The Italian was called up by the VR46 squad on Sunday night to stand in for Franco Morbidelli in Tuesday’s Valencia MotoGP test, after the latter injured his wrist in a bizarre startline crash.

Vietti completed 24 laps on the Desmosedici at a best time of 1m32.511s, which was 3.138s off the best pace and 1.314s behind 2026 MotoGP rookie Diogo Moreira.

Rookies always make note of the difference in power and braking performance on a MotoGP bike compared to what they are used to in Moto2.

However, Vietti noted that the braking zones for a MotoGP bike were the same as he used in Moto2, while the way of actually riding was very similar too.

“It was a really special day, a day I will never forget,” he said.

“The bike is impressively fast on the straights, but also the power of the brakes to stop the bike is really impressive.

“You brake like Moto2, but a lot, lot faster.

“So, it was really a special day. I want to say thanks to everybody: Ducati, VR46, and my team in Moto2. I’m so sorry for Franco, who had to miss the test.

“It’s really physical, especially the braking, because you arrive really fast, but the metres you stop the bike are more or less the same [as Moto2].

“The handling I was expecting it to be stiffer, but the bike is light and you can ride it in a really good way, more or less like Moto2.

“So, I didn’t do a lot of laps, so I feel good. Maybe if I did more laps I’d be more tired.”

He added: “Now the Moto2 with the Triumph engine, you have to pick it up, you have to do the drive, a lot of corner speed - a bit more than MotoGP, but it’s something similar.

“So, more or less, the riding style is similar.”

Next year will be the 24-year-old’s sixth season in Moto2, with his performances so far not doing enough to earn a promotion to the premier class.

Asked if he felt this test would boost his immediate MotoGP hopes, he replied: “I don’t think so.

“It’s a present from the team; I really appreciate it.

“Maybe it’s more an extra motivation for me to try to do well in Moto2 and try to have the opportunity to ride it more.”