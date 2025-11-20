MotoGP race winner Fermin Aldeguer says his Gresini team made some gains in low-grip at the Valencia test, though was wary of “fake” conditions.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a stunning rookie campaign on the year-old satellite Ducati at Gresini, with the highlight his victory at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Ending 2025 as the top rookie, Fermin Aldeguer carried that strong form into Tuesday’s post-season test at Valencia, where he was fourth overall after 55 laps.

Aldeguer is set to ride the GP25 next year, but had a “very similar” package to what he raced with for the test, apart from a different aerodynamic package and some electronic tweaks.

One of the key focuses of his test programme was setting up the bike to work better in low-grip conditions.

However, he stressed that the team’s findings will be “a little bit fake” because of the grip on track from the previous race weekend.

“A little bit different in the aero part, and some other things in the electronics,” Aldeguer said when asked what he worked on.

“But it was very similar, to be honest.

“I continued with a good base of the GP24, only with some things.

“The feeling was very good. We tried some things for the pace, and when we don’t have too much grip.

“But the test after the race, the grip is always there, so it’s a little bit fake.

He added: “I worked more on the electronics way, than in the set-up, because I have a solid base for the set-up.

“It’s more in the electronic part that we have to work, doing different maps for the time attack and for the race, how to use the throttle and traction control.”

Aldeguer’s test almost ended in disaster

A late push on fresh rubber on Tuesday was set to put Aldeguer top of the pile, before he nearly crashed at the final corner.

Making an impressive front-end save, he explained: “At the end, I braked in the same part, but for sure the temperature was going down in this part.

“The sun wasn’t there. I don’t know. I braked in the same point, but it’s true that I arrived with more speed for the new rear tyre.

“But, yeah, if we didn’t finish first today and we start the season in the same way, I’ll be happy.”