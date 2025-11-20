Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change

Fabiano Sterlacchini details the characteristics of Aprilia’s MotoGP aerodynamic development.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Aprilia introduced a new aerodynamics package at the Valencia MotoGP test, the most radical evolution brought to the post-season test of any manufacturer, but its purpose was not to improve one specific area.

The new aerodynamic package included a modified front wing, updates to the side fairing that utilises larger downwash ducts than the 2025 version, and two different rear wing options.

Aprilia Racing Technical Director Fabaiano Sterlacchini explained that the new package is a part of a wider aerodynamic development philosophy aimed at increasing performance in all areas of riding, rather than in one specific moment.

“Basically, one of the characteristics of the aerodynamic development is [...] to ‘stretch the cover’,” Sterlacchini said, speaking after the Valencia test.

“So, for example, it’s quite clear that you have a better top speed that, in terms of performance, you are not improving a lot the lap time but it’s more easy to overtake and manage the race. 

“But, in the meantime, to increase the drag – that is the opposite to what you need in the top speed – you can improve your performance during the braking. 

“So, we try to stretch the cover in all the areas to have the right aerodynamic coefficient in any phase of the riding.”

“Just one way to increase performance…”

Aprilia’s aerodynamic update came at the end of a season where it established the RS-GP as one of the two standout bikes in MotoGP, alongside the Ducati Desmosedici, with victories coming from both Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez in the final four races of the season.

Although Aprilia has clearly closed the gap to Ducati compared to 2024, Sterlacchini believes that comparing itself to Ducati is not the way to continue progressing for Aprilia.

“There is just one way to increase your performance: it’s to increase your performance compared to your previous bike,” said Sterlacchini.

“So, obviously, we are looking to our level now. It’s important that in 2026 we start at least at the same level [that] we ended the [2025] season. 

“We brought here some solutions, you saw something on the aerodynamics. 

“But we tested also a different frame with Jorge [Martin]; we did some adjustments, more radical to what you would normally do during the weekend, in preparation of next season.

“So, for sure, we showed that we improved a lot our level and we are more close to the others. 

“To be honest, looking also to the performance of Honda and KTM – especially Acosta with KTM, Mir and sometimes also Marini [with Honda] – they show also growth. So, we have to refer to the rest of the championship, not just to Ducati. 

“But, anyway, we have to refer to our level to improve where we are.”

In this article

Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number
2m ago
Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022
MotoGP News
Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change
3m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 MotoGP race winner wary of “fake” grip after positive Valencia test
23m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
VR46 star makes intriguing comparison after debut MotoGP test
50m ago
Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Lance Stroll lands Franco Colapinto dig to escalate driver beef
1h ago
Stroll has fired back at Colapinto

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton defends work ethic in response to Ferrari chairman’s rebuke
1h ago
Hamilton described his maiden season with Ferrari as a "nightmare"
F1 News
Helmut Marko: Red Bull revival “like the old days” following Christian Horner’s exit
3h ago
Helmut Marko
F1 News
Max Verstappen baffled by “weird” Christian Horner question about F1 title comeback
4h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell calls on Mercedes to be “realistic” about repeating Las Vegas F1 win
4h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Lando Norris admits “worst on grid” weakness could ruin Las Vegas GP hopes
6h ago
Lando Norris