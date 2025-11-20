Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change

Aprilia introduced a new aerodynamics package at the Valencia MotoGP test, the most radical evolution brought to the post-season test of any manufacturer, but its purpose was not to improve one specific area.

The new aerodynamic package included a modified front wing, updates to the side fairing that utilises larger downwash ducts than the 2025 version, and two different rear wing options.

Aprilia Racing Technical Director Fabaiano Sterlacchini explained that the new package is a part of a wider aerodynamic development philosophy aimed at increasing performance in all areas of riding, rather than in one specific moment.

“Basically, one of the characteristics of the aerodynamic development is [...] to ‘stretch the cover’,” Sterlacchini said, speaking after the Valencia test.

“So, for example, it’s quite clear that you have a better top speed that, in terms of performance, you are not improving a lot the lap time but it’s more easy to overtake and manage the race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But, in the meantime, to increase the drag – that is the opposite to what you need in the top speed – you can improve your performance during the braking.

“So, we try to stretch the cover in all the areas to have the right aerodynamic coefficient in any phase of the riding.”

“Just one way to increase performance…”

Aprilia’s aerodynamic update came at the end of a season where it established the RS-GP as one of the two standout bikes in MotoGP, alongside the Ducati Desmosedici, with victories coming from both Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez in the final four races of the season.

Although Aprilia has clearly closed the gap to Ducati compared to 2024, Sterlacchini believes that comparing itself to Ducati is not the way to continue progressing for Aprilia.

“There is just one way to increase your performance: it’s to increase your performance compared to your previous bike,” said Sterlacchini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, obviously, we are looking to our level now. It’s important that in 2026 we start at least at the same level [that] we ended the [2025] season.

“We brought here some solutions, you saw something on the aerodynamics.

“But we tested also a different frame with Jorge [Martin]; we did some adjustments, more radical to what you would normally do during the weekend, in preparation of next season.

“So, for sure, we showed that we improved a lot our level and we are more close to the others.

“To be honest, looking also to the performance of Honda and KTM – especially Acosta with KTM, Mir and sometimes also Marini [with Honda] – they show also growth. So, we have to refer to the rest of the championship, not just to Ducati.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But, anyway, we have to refer to our level to improve where we are.”