Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he asked his doctors if he could ride in the Valencia test, but they offered an ultimatum he couldn’t accept.

A week on from winning his seventh MotoGP world title, the 32-year-old suffered a complicated shoulder injury after a collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez underwent an operation on his shoulder a week later, which ruled him out of the remainder of the 2025 season.

His recovery has progressed well, however, with the Ducati rider having his sling removed last week prior to his visit to the Valencia Grand Prix.

Marquez was also unable to take part in the post-race test at Valencia, though he did ask his doctors if he could.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a new Inside video from Ducati, he revealed: “I asked, ‘But can I do the test?’ They said, ‘no’.

“They told me, ‘If you don’t crash, you can do it’. I can’t ride a bike without thinking about that.”

Marc Marquez clarifies bent screw reports

During his injury layoff, reports emerged that Marquez had bent a screw in his right shoulder following his crash in Indonesia.

However, he clarified that this was a screw from an older injury that was bent when he badly broke his right humerus at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix and has remained that way since.

“Don’t worry about the story of the bent screw,” he told his mechanics.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something I’ve had since 2020, before the humerus injury.

“They put a piece of bone here [in my right shoulder] with two screws.

“When I broke my humerus, one screw popped out, and the other is now bent. But that’s normal.”

Marquez was officially crowned 2025 world champion at the end-of-season awards gala last Sunday at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

During his acceptance speech, he said he hoped his return to winning the world championship five years on from serious injury would serve as inspiration for people to never give up.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez was replaced for the final two rounds of the 2025 season by Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega, who also filled in for him at the Valencia test.

Bulega will have an expanded testing role in MotoGP next year, as he gets set to spearhead development of the 2027 bike.