The Valencia MotoGP offered 2025 Moto2 World Champion Diogo Moreira his first chance to ride the Honda RC213V he will campaign in 2026, and there was one aspect of the premier class grand prix machinery that stood out above all others in needing time to understand.

Moreira was not the only 2026 rookie in the Valencia test, as Toprak Razgatlioglu also rode there with the Pramac Yamaha team, but unlike Razgatlioglu the Brazilian had not been afforded the luxury of private tests before the one-day official test in Valencia – so this was a true ‘first taste’ for Moreira.

There are several parts about MotoGP bikes that make them more extreme than others, particularly the Michelin tyres, engine power, and carbon brakes.

For the newly crowned Moto2 World Champion, it was the latter point that was the most difficult to get his head around.

“At the end, I think the most difficult to understand was the brakes,” Moreira said after the Valencia test.

“We need to warm up the brakes very well. Also, at the beginning it was difficult to understand when I need to stop the bike.

“But, in the end, I think we made a very good job today.”

Moreira added that it was difficult in the beginning of the day to fully open the throttle: “At the end, the first exit it was difficult to open full gas in the straight.

“I was a bit scared at the beginning but in the end I enjoyed a lot, so I think it was much better the last session.”

With only one shortened day aboard the RC213V, Moreira was unwilling to give an opinion on its characteristics, but he has been enthused by the performance levels the bike has displayed.

“At the end it’s difficult to describe because it’s my first time on the MotoGP and also I was learning the lines, also the brakes,” the LCR Honda rider said.

“So, it’s difficult to say, but at the end we saw the Honda is very competitive so it will be nice next year.”

After his first test on the MotoGP bike, Moreira was at least able to understand the physical improvements he needs to make in order to be ready for the first round of 2026.

“For sure, now we need to train a lot this winter because at the end we made not too many laps today,” the Brazilian admitted.

“I think we need to train this winter and let’s see.”

