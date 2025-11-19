14-year-old Italian becomes latest member of Valentino Rossi academy

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy has unveiled its newest member, a 14-year-old from Romagna.

Leonardo Casadei is the name of the newest addition to the Riders Academy. Born in 2011, the rider from Romagna contested the ESBK Talent Cup series in 2025, finishing 11th overall with a best finish of fifth, taken in both Estoril and Navarra.

Casadei is the second new addition to the VR46 Academy this year, after Lorenzo Pritelli was added to the roster before his European Talent Cup debut at Misano where he finished second before going on to win this year’s Italian PreMoto3 Championship.

“Getting into the Academy has always been a dream of mine and now it’s finally a reality,” said Casadei.

“Thanks to Vale [Valentino Rossi], Carlo [Casabianca, VR46 Riders Academy CEO] and all the staff I will have a concrete opportunity to work with the aim of getting to the World Championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank all my family and those who helped me to reach this goal, aware that the hard work begins right now.”

Carlo Casabianca added: “We’re very happy about Leo’s [Casadei] entrance into the Academy.

“We pay a lot of attention to the growth of young talents and in Leonardo we have identified the right people to embark on a good path together.”

The VR46 Riders Academy was able to put its fifth member on a MotoGP bike on Tuesday (18 November), as Celestino Vietti had his first taste of the Ducati Desmosedici in place of the injured Franco Morbidelli at the VR46 Racing Team during the official test in Valencia.