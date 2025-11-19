14-year-old Italian becomes latest member of Valentino Rossi academy

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy has taken on another new member.

Valentino Rossi with Leonardo Casadei. Credit: Instagram/VR46 Riders Academy.
Valentino Rossi with Leonardo Casadei. Credit: Instagram/VR46 Riders Academy.

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy has unveiled its newest member, a 14-year-old from Romagna.

Leonardo Casadei is the name of the newest addition to the Riders Academy. Born in 2011, the rider from Romagna contested the ESBK Talent Cup series in 2025, finishing 11th overall with a best finish of fifth, taken in both Estoril and Navarra.

Casadei is the second new addition to the VR46 Academy this year, after Lorenzo Pritelli was added to the roster before his European Talent Cup debut at Misano where he finished second before going on to win this year’s Italian PreMoto3 Championship.

“Getting into the Academy has always been a dream of mine and now it’s finally a reality,” said Casadei.

“Thanks to Vale [Valentino Rossi], Carlo [Casabianca, VR46 Riders Academy CEO] and all the staff I will have a concrete opportunity to work with the aim of getting to the World Championship.

“I thank all my family and those who helped me to reach this goal, aware that the hard work begins right now.”

Carlo Casabianca added: “We’re very happy about Leo’s [Casadei] entrance into the Academy. 

“We pay a lot of attention to the growth of young talents and in Leonardo we have identified the right people to embark on a good path together.”

The VR46 Riders Academy was able to put its fifth member on a MotoGP bike on Tuesday (18 November), as Celestino Vietti had his first taste of the Ducati Desmosedici in place of the injured Franco Morbidelli at the VR46 Racing Team during the official test in Valencia.

In this article

14-year-old Italian becomes latest member of Valentino Rossi academy
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Bradley Ray BSB team links up with familiar sponsor for 2026
1h ago
McAMS Yamaha 2026 BSB and British Supersport teams. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
F1 News
Jenson Button urges John Elkann to talk to Ferrari drivers directly after criticism
1h ago
John Elkann and Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The “most difficult” part of Diogo Moreira’s MotoGP adaptation
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Helmut Marko names the F1 rival who “would have fitted very well” at Red Bull
3h ago
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
14-year-old Italian becomes latest member of Valentino Rossi academy
3h ago
Valentino Rossi with Leonardo Casadei. Credit: Instagram/VR46 Riders Academy.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc’s manager ‘repeatedly contacted’ by F1 team over possible 2027 move
4h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia slower than Nicolo Bulega but “I don’t care, he was working well”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why EA Sports won’t release a new F1 game in 2026 - and what it means for fans
6h ago
Lews Hamilton
F1 News
Is this the greatest F1 grid ever? One team boss says it just might be
7h ago
The 2025 F1 grid
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez fastest in Valencia MotoGP test, but “nothing from Aprilia”
7h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.