Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says Jorge Martin has to “believe in himself” and doesn't need to “show us he’s fast” at the start of the 2026 MotoGP season.

The 2024 world champion only competed in seven rounds during his factory Aprilia debut, after battling numerous injury woes across the year.

There were flashes of speed, particularly his ride from 18th on the grid in Hungary to fourth just a few rounds into his comeback from a third major injury.

But Jorge Martin’s limited time on the bike means he is still adapting to it going into the 2026 season.

Speaking at the end of the campaign in Valencia, Massimo Rivola believes Martin now understands the potential in the Aprilia, but must now “believe in himself” to be able to take advantage of it.

“I think that they are both quite smart guys,” Rivola said of Martin and team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

“I think Jorge understands that there is potential in this team and this bike, and the first thing that Jorge needs to think about is to believe in himself, believe in the fact that he can also be there.

“As a world champion, everyone expects even more from him.

“But, he needs to give himself time because he doesn’t need to show us that he’s fast; everybody knows he’s super-fast.

“But sometimes, when you ride too much, things go against you. So, there is a route to do it.”

Martin tried to break contract with Aprilia for 2026 midway through the year, citing a performance clause.

Due to his lack of time on the bike, which at that moment was just one round, Aprilia denied this request and threatened legal action against the Spaniard.

He eventually backed down and committed to the second year of his deal ahead of the Czech Grand Prix.

In a recent MotoGP documentary, Rivola confirmed that Martin’s manager told him the 2024 champion had an offer from Honda.

Despite all of the off-track drama, Aprilia enjoyed its best season ever in MotoGP, as it scored four grand prix victories and runner-up spot in the manufacturers’ table.

