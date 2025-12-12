MotoGP documentary reveals Jorge Martin had “really good” Honda offer

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola reveals he was told by Jorge Martin’s manager that Honda made a “really good” offer for MotoGP 2026, which sparked the contract dispute.

Jorge Martin had competed in just one grand prix weekend in 2025 with Aprilia due to injury when the bombshell dropped that he was looking to leave the brand in 2026.

The 2024 world champion tried to activate a performance clause in his contract, which Aprilia firmly stood against due to his lack of time on the RS-GP at that point.

Rumours quickly surfaced that Martin was looking at a potential Honda switch for 2026, which was only heightened when his manager, Albert Valera, publicly confirmed that HRC was an option during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

HRC repeatedly denied that any offer was made and that it would not table deals with riders under contract elsewhere.

Rivola opens up on Jorge Martin contract fallout

The matter was eventually resolved, with Aprilia’s threats of legal action and an intervention from Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta ultimately leading to Martin committing to year two of his contract.

When he faced the media for the first time at Brno on the matter, he said he had nothing to apologise for, as he felt he was doing what was best for his career, and linked the dispute to doubts he had been having following a serious crash in Qatar.

In a new documentary released by MotoGP, entitled From Heaven to Hell, Massimo Rivola reveals the initial conversation Valera had with him about Martin leaving Apriila, stating that there was a “really good” offer from Honda.

“Albert Valera, his manager, came to me and said, ‘You know what, I think we could leave, and Honda is quite interested in him, the offer is really good’,” he said.

“And I said, ‘Are you joking?’

“The day after, I went to Madrid, because I wanted to see him [Martin] to check if it was true what Albert had just said.

“And he said, ‘I think it’s better for me to leave’, and I said, ‘I’m sorry, but I’m not going to let you go’.”

Rivola added on the matter: “I was also tough on him in saying ‘you don’t leave, because I think - more than you - what is better for you.’”

This story initially broke just after the French Grand Prix, with Aprilia going on to win the following British Grand Prix with Marco Bezzecchi.