Marc Marquez gives “eight out of ten” answer on Ducati MotoGP future

After returning to the top of the MotoGP World Championship in his debut season with Ducati, Marc Marquez says he is confident the Bologna factory will again deliver “the fastest bike” for the final year of the 1000cc regulations in 2026.

But beyond that, Marquez admits his future is "still up in the air" as MotoGP prepares for a switch to 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres in 2027.

Now 32 and the oldest rider on the grid after Johann Zarco, Marquez could claim a tenth world title next season, moving him ahead of Valentino Rossi and drawing level with the record of Giacomo Agostini.

Despite the spectacular success of his first year in red, Marquez has repeatedly kept the possibility open of one day returning to Honda, the manufacturer with which he spent the majority of his MotoGP career.

Asked during Ducati’s end-of-year 'Campioni in Festa' celebrations whether a Honda return was possible for 2027, GPone.com quotes Marquez as saying:

“For next year, it’s clear that we’ll have the fastest bike, which is the most important thing.

"For 2027-2028, however, everything is still up in the air; everything will be open.

“But if you look at me, I’m happy, I’m fast, and I’m winning, I’ve tried not to move.

“So the priority is to be fast, and in Ducati you can be that, but I’ll also have to understand many things and decide what’s best for my future.”

Pressed to rate his desire to remain at Ducati on a scale of zero to ten, Marquez replied:

“I don’t know, for my part, I’d say eight. We’re working to win, and everyone wants it, and that’s very important for 2027-2028.”

Marquez’s comments suggest he is planning a normal two-year contract. He previously split from a four-year HRC contract to sign a single-season deal at Gresini, followed by the current two-year factory Ducati agreement.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said that 2027 contract negotiations “will start to get moving in February or March.”

“Marc is doing very well with us and vice versa, but everything remains to be evaluated,” he said. “The same goes for Pecco.”

Ducati has won the MotoGP riders’ title for the past four years, with Francesco Bagnaia (twice), Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.

