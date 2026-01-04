KTM MotoGP test rider Dani Pedrosa believes the 2027 regulations “will give more control back to riders”, especially at the start of races.

This year represents the final season of the current 1000cc engine formula, which has been raced since 2012.

In its place will come 850cc engines, while MotoGP will strip back aerodynamics and outlaw ride height devices.

The aim is to make the bikes safer but also better to race with, as years of aero and ride height device development have negatively impacted the on-track spectacle.

Perhaps most significantly, in 2027, Pirelli will replace Michelin as the official tyre supplier.

Pedrosa, a 31-time MotoGP race winner, has already tested KTM’s 850cc engine prototype and sampled Pirelli’s new rubber.

On the new bike regulations, Pedrosa believes the riders will now have greater control over what they do, which will lead to less predictable starts.

“I think it’s important,” he said of the new regulations in an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.

“The new rules will give more control back to the riders and make the starts less predictable.

“Today, they’re quite predictable. [With the 2027 rules], more positions can be made up. This reopens the battle on track.”

Pedrosa is banned from talking about the characteristics of the Pirelli rubber for now, but noted: “It’s something very radical [to change tyre supplier].

“The impact will depend on how different they are, because a tyre change can deeply affect chassis, riding style, braking and throttle management.”

He added: “We’ve seen lap times improve, but teams have had to modify the chassis and riders had to adapt.”

Pedrosa has experience of a tyre manufacturer change, having been present when Michelin took over from Bridgestone in 2016.

That season saw nine different riders take race wins, as well as four different manufacturers.

