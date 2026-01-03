Marc Marquez’s 2025 domination “has made MotoGP more important”

Jorge Lorenzo’s father, Chicho Lorenzo, says Marc Marquez’s importance to MotoGP now is “unquestionable” and that his rivals “are comfortable” with that.

At 32 years old, Marc Marquez became the oldest rider to win a premier class title in the modern era after winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints for Ducati last season.

It marked his seventh MotoGP title and ninth overall, drawing him level with Valentino Rossi, and completing one of sport’s most significant comebacks after his serious arm injury in 2020.

Marquez’s season garnered international attention from outside of the MotoGP paddock, while also coinciding with the series’ best year ever in terms of trackside attendance.

In an interview Mundo Deportivo, three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo’s father Chicho - who is a rider coach - said Marquez’s “creativity has no limits” and highlighted the significance of his dominant 2025 campaign.

“The importance of Marc Marquez in the sport nowadays is unquestionable; everything revolves around him,” he said.

“Even his rivals are comfortable that Marc has started winning again with such superiority because of the anticipation he has generated, even among those who don’t follow the sport.

“It has made MotoGP more important globally. It has attracted more attention and more sponsors are eager to enter the circus.”

He added: “On a technical level, Marquez is unclassifiable, because he is not refined, repetitive, robotic like Dani Pedrosa or Jorge Lorenzo, but his creativity has no limits and he always manages to set great times.

“Moreover, he likes to play with the limits, and that’s something more riders hate.

“If you add to that his work attitude and intelligence, the result is a rider who is not only marking an era, but also setting the bar at the highest level in history.

“I just hope the fans appreciate and enjoy him, because one day he will be missed.”