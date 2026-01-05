Chinese brand’s MotoGP dreams “madness” if done too quickly

Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ has confirmed CFMoto wants to break into the MotoGP field in the future, but insists it would be “madness” to do so for the 2027 rules reset.

The Aspar team runs under the CFMoto banner in Moto2 and Moto3, bringing major world championship visibility to the Chinese manufacturer.

Running badged KTM machinery in Moto3, the CFMoto Aspar squad won the lightweight class world championship in 2024 with David Alonso, and will be a favourite to do so again in 2026 with Maximo Quiles.

CFMoto has been linked to a MotoGP step as a team for some time, with the brand also eyeing a World Superbike entry with its own bike in the coming years.

“The idea is to get to MotoGP,” Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ told Motosan.

“The year 2027 is too close. The only way would be to enter through an existing manufacturer, but we have to go step by step and slowly.

“Building an infrastructure in such a short time would be madness. It could happen in the future, but without haste.”

In recent years, MotoGP has closed off the idea of the grid expanding beyond 22 bikes, with any prospective manufacturer having to join by partnering an existing outfit.

Late last year, GPOne reported that CFMoto could take over KTM’s current MotoGP project.

In the winter, KTM management admitted that it was close to sealing investment into the MotoGP project and was hoping to sign something before Christmas.

In theory, CFMoto could be run by Aspar’s team in MotoGP, though it would have to take over the existing grid slots of an outfit on the grid.

Aspar ran a MotoGP project between 2009 and 2010, first with Ducati machinery, before fielding Aprilia CRT bikes in 2012 and 2013.

For the switch to the Open class in 2014, Aspar ran an RCV1000RR for Nicky Hayden and an RC213V-RS for Hiroshi Aoyama.

It ran two RC213V-RS bikes in 2015, before returning to Ducati machinery in 2016, fielding two-year-old bikes until 2018.