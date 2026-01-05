Three-time MotoGP race winner Aleix Espargaro admits his pro cycling career in 2025 was “harder than expected”, as he calls time on it to focus on his Honda test role.

The grand prix veteran retired from MotoGP competition at the end of the 2024 season, having amassed three premier class wins and helped develop the Aprilia into one of the grid’s top bikes.

He joined Honda to form part of its official test team, but also signed with Lidl Trek to compete as a pro cyclist in 2025.

However, injuries and numerous clashes with his Honda test role have prompted him to call time on cycling as a profession in 2026.

In a post on his Instagram channel, Espargaro says he felt “permanent fatigue” across 2025 as he admits the challenge was tougher than he anticipated.

“This year I fulfilled one of the biggest dreams of my life: Debut as a professional cyclist,” he wrote.

“It didn't go exactly as planned; my commitments to Honda and injuries have made it harder than expected. But life is not easy.

“It’s been tough, demanding, brutal. Many hours of training, almost permanent fatigue, sacrifices, injuries and a lot to learn from a new world at 35 years old.

“I have challenged myself every day to be up to it, and one thing I can assure you: I am very proud of myself.

“If a dream doesn't scare you... It's not a dream! Infinite thanks to Carlos Verona & Lidl Trek and above all, to my brother [Aritz Arberas] to whom I will always be indebted

“2026 I want more! Let's go for it, friends!”

During the Valencia Grand Prix, where he wildcarded with Honda, Espargaro said he’ll continue training with Lidl Trek.

“There was really a turning point in Barcelona,” he said.

“I arrived completely exhausted with three broken vertebrae from the bike.

“Alberto [Puig, Honda team boss] sat me down and told me he understood my passion for bicycles, but that this was Honda and I needed to be more focused.

“He was absolutely right.

“I was probably wrong. I didn’t know how to calibrate my role as a test rider.

“It was all a bit new to me, and I thought I could handle both [cycling and motorcycling], but that’s not the case.

“Next year, I’ll stay with the [Lidl Trek] team, but I won’t be racing professionally. I’ll just be training with them and will remain more focused on Honda.”