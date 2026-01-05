World Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu sings on Turkish talent show

Three-time World Superbike champion and incoming Pramac MotoGP rider Toprak Razgatlioglu made a surprise appearance as a performer on a Turkish talent show.

The 29-year-old will make his long-awaited MotoGP debut this season with Pramac Yamaha, after a bombshell signing last summer.

He comes to MotoGP as a three-time World Superbike champion, having taken a third title last year in a tense battle with Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega across the campaign.

Toprak Razgatlioglu made his public test debut on a MotoGP bike at the post-season Valencia test in November, where he impressed on the Yamaha M1 with a lap just 1.3s off the best pace.

Ahead of his debut in team colours on 13 January in Siena at the Pramac team launch, Razgatlioglu guested on O Ses Turkiye.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish version of talent show The Voice, Razgatlioglu sang solo on stage, admitting it was a more nerve-wracking experience than racing.

“Honestly, I’m not that stressed during races,” he said.

“I don’t feel that much pressure. Maybe it’s because I’m doing the sport I love.

“If you told me to get on a motorcycle now, I could ride and race without any problems.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But this [singing to an audience]… it’s really difficult. Even footballers say it: they’re a hundred times more stressed here than on the pitch.”

During his appearance, Razgatlioglu also said: “By 2026, of course, everyone has dreams.

“I hope it will be a year in which everyone can achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams, because we all have them.

“I, too, continue to dream of becoming world champion again. So, I hope it will be a good year for everyone.”

Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP debut in 2026 is highly anticipated, though he will face a steep learning curve of adapting to current 1000cc machinery on Michelin tyres while developing the 850cc 2027 bike on Pirellis.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He isn’t the only two-wheel star to have appeared on singing talent shows in recent years.

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo was a contestant on the Spanish version of The Masked Singer.

Lorenzo was a finalist on the show in 2020, singing songs from J Balvin and Dire Straits dressed as a giant raven.