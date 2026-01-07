"Tight" MotoGP calendar casts doubt on Jack Miller's Suzuka return

After finishing runner-up with the factory Yamaha team last year, Jack Miller says he’s keen to return to the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2026, but admits the timing will be “tight”.

Unlike last season, when Suzuka took place during the MotoGP summer break, the 2026 event is scheduled for July 3–5.

That means it'll be on the weekend before Sachsenring, with the MotoGP break not starting until after Germany.

“We'll see, I'd like to do it, but it’ll be tight,” Miller told Crash.net.

“It's during the weekend off between Assen and Sachsenring, and takes a little bit to recover from.

"I’m not saying I can't do it, but whether or not they want me to do it is another thing!

“I'll ask - the more racing for me the better, but we'll see.”

Miller teamed up with Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga last year, finishing second behind Honda’s Johann Zarco and Takumi Takahashi.

LCR Honda star Zarco will face the same scheduling issues as Miller should he attempt to win a third Suzuka crown in a row in 2026.

While Miller was Yamaha’s sole MotoGP representative at the 8 Hours last season, former world champion Fabio Quartararo insists he will “one day” enter the iconic endurance race.

“Suzuka for me is a legendary race,” Quartararo said. “And Suzuka is a track that is one of my dreams to ride.

"I think right now is not the correct moment for me to go, but for sure one day I will do the 8 Hours.”