Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has ticked off another milestone in his injury recovery by returning to motocross training.

The Spaniard, who missed the final four rounds of the season after suffering shoulder injuries when he was taken down by Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika, has steadily increased his on-bike workload.

A first mountain bike ride in mid-December was followed by a dirt-track return on December 22, then another outing a week later.

On Wednesday, Marquez shared footage of himself riding the motocross version of the Ducati Desmo450, posting the message: “We keep making progress 💪🏼🔥”

Younger brother Alex Marquez, the reigning MotoGP title runner-up, was also on track, riding his Desmo450 for the first time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“New bike day is always fun!” Alex wrote.

Both Marquez brothers are expected to begin training on asphalt in the coming days as preparations continue for the official Sepang MotoGP test in early February.