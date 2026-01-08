MotoGP paddock legend picks career highlights of their iconic team

Outgoing Tech3 MotoGP team owner Herve Poncharal has highlighted the four key moments of his time in the grand prix racing, as he calls time on his career.

Poncharal founded the Tech3 team in 1990 and has steered it through success in 250cc, Moto2 and MotoGP during his time at the helm.

Last summer, he announced he was selling his team to a consortium led by ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner in a deal worth €20 million.

As of 1 January 2026, Steiner has assumed control as CEO of the outfit.

Poncharal was asked to reflect on his illustrious career in grand prix racing during the Valencia finale last November.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted four key moments he feels define his time running Tech3 over the last three decades.

“Top moments? I would say that would be the first-ever victory [I was involved with in grand prix racing], and I think that was back in 1986 with Dominique Sarron,” he began.

“The second one I think, is, for sure, when we won the title in 2000, in great fashion in Phillip Island.

“My mate next to me holding my hand that day was Barry Sheene.

“So, there’s a lot to remember about that race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The third moment would be when we won the Moto2 race in Catalunya with our own bike that we built in the workshop between two MotoGP races, won by [Yuki] Takahashi.

“That was a very big moment. And of course, the last one, not in order, but what Miguel [Oliveira] did in 2020 with his victory in Austria, and maybe even more the domination and the history that Tech3 wrote in Portugal was really amazing.

“On the Sunday night in Portimao in 2020, I was with all of the KTM management, Red Bull, with Miguel, we were sure things were going to move forward and at that time we were the happiest team in the world.”

Poncharal is due to hold a consultancy role with Tech3 this year as he helps the new ownership transition into the MotoGP paddock.

The team will field an unchanged line-up of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT