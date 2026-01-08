Ducati MotoGP race winner Fermin Aldeguer suffers leg fracture in training incident
Fermin Aldeguer injured himself while training this week
Gresini Racing have confirmed that one-time MotoGP race winner Fermin Aldeguer has suffered a fractured femur in a training crash just weeks before pre-season testing begins.
The 20-year-old made his MotoGP debut last year with the Gresini squad, riding a 2024-spec Ducati.
The Spaniard went on to become rookie of the year, with the highlight of his season a maiden victory at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
Fermin Aldeguer will ride a 2025-spec Ducati this year, though his preparations for the season ahead have been dealt a major blow.
The Gresini team announced that he suffered a fractured femur on his left leg during a training session in Valencia on Thursday.
He is scheduled to have an operation on Friday in Barcelona.
There have been no details of the incident which led to the injury.
A brief statement from Gresini read: Fermin Aldeguer sustained a fracture to the shaft of his left femur during a training session in Valencia and is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow in Barcelona. More info to follow.”
This injury comes just a month out from the opening pre-season test of the 2026 campaign in Malaysia, which is scheduled for 3-5 February.
Gresini Racing will hold its season launch event on 31 January in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
Testing will continue on 21-22 February at Buriram, with the season beginning the following week with the Thai Grand Prix.
Femur fractures can take several months to heal, with Aldeguer facing a race against time to be ready to take part in the opening round of the season.
His training incident in Valencia - believed to be at the Aspar track - comes as reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez makes his return to circuit riding at the nearby Ricardo Tormo Circuit.
Marquez has been out since he fractured his shoulder in a collision during the Indonesian Grand Prix in October.
He is due to ride a Ducati street bike in Valencia on Thursday and Friday under the watchful eye of his team manager Davide Tardozzi.