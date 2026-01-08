Why the Marquez brothers don’t consider their 2025 MotoGP success “historic”

Alex Marquez has explained why he and older brother Marc Marquez don’t refer to their 1-2 MotoGP championship finish in 2025 as “historic”.

Last season was a banner year for the Marquez duo, as Marc Marquez dominated the campaign on the factory Ducati to claim 11 grand prix wins, 14 sprint victories and a seventh world title.

Alex Marquez achieved a maiden win in Spain and added two more to his haul, as he clinched second in the standings.

It marked the first time in MotoGP history that two brothers occupied the top two places in the world championship order.

Speaking in an interview with La Sexta, Gresini rider Alex Marquez explained why neither he nor his older brother likes referring to their historic triumph in 2025 as such.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Historic is a word that Marc and I have decided not to use,” he said.

“Marc always says that historic sounds like something old, something that already belongs to the past.”

In the same interview, Alex Marquez spoke of his relationship with Marc Marquez and what it’s like going up against him on track.

“Beating Marc Marquez is a big statement,” he added.

“He’s like a chameleon, constantly changing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“You can even see him suffer on the track, but he has a mentality that pushes him to continuously improve and a determination that never lets him give up.

“And that’s what always pushes you to the limit.

“He often tells me that I’m more balanced and calm, while he’s more enterprising.

“We complement each other, and that’s also why we get along so well, both on and off the track.”

Alex Marquez: Why not aim for the MotoGP world title?

Alex Marquez comes into the 2026 season with factory Ducati machinery for the first time, after the brand elected to upgrade him.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This comes with the minimum expectation of replicating what he achieved last year, though he admits he is cautious about raising his own expectations too high.

“I’m cautious because life has taught me that having too high expectations can lead to frustration.

“You have to do things well, and if you do that, the results will come.

“I’ve grown, so why not? I won in Moto3 and Moto2, even if it was more difficult. Why not MotoGP? It’s my dream.”