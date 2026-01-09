Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has completed his first laps on asphalt since suffering shoulder injuries at last October’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard required surgery after being taken down by Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika and has since followed a carefully managed recovery programme.

That progression has seen Marquez move from mountain biking to dirt track, motocross and now back onto tarmac.

“Back on the bike and getting the feeling back ❤️,” Marquez wrote on social media.

Nine-time world champion Marquez was riding a Ducati Panigale V2 in cold conditions at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia, on the same day that Fermin Aldeguer suffered a fractured femur.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was also present, pictured with Marquez and former triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, whom Pirro worked with at Ducati in 2017 and 2018.

Lorenzo is now working with Maverick Vinales, who has also been training at the Aspar facility.

Track action continues on Friday, when Marc’s younger brother and reigning MotoGP title runner-up Alex Marquez is expected to join the action.

Gresini is yet to confirm the predicted recovery time for Alex's team-mate Aldeguer, but the season-opening Sepang test is less than a month away, on February 3-5.

The Malaysian event will see Marc Marquez's first MotoGP laps since his October 5 accident with Bezzecchi.

