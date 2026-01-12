After completing one of the greatest comebacks in MotoGP history, Marc Marquez now faces the challenge of defending his title in 2026.

The 32-year-old Spaniard dominated in his debut factory Ducati season, sealing a ninth world championship with five rounds to spare following a mid-season run of 14 consecutive victories.

However, Marquez’s campaign came to an abrupt end when shoulder injuries sustained after being taken down by Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika ruled him out of the final four rounds.

In his absence, younger brother Alex Marquez secured second in the world championship and earned promotion to a factory-spec Ducati machinery with Gresini for 2026.

Meanwhile, Aprilia won three of the final four grands prix, lifting Bezzecchi to third overall.

A strong end to the year also saw KTM’s Pedro Acosta finish ahead of Marquez’s beleaguered team-mate and former double champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi

Marc Marquez: "Pressure on my shoulders"

“It will be an interesting 2026 season,” Marc Marquez said in a MotoGP.com video.

“Aprilia is growing a lot. KTM with Acosta. Honda, every time is closer and closer, they did a massive step. Yamaha is struggling a bit more, but is Yamaha.

“From Alex [Marquez], you can expect everything. Finishing second in the Championship, he will be one of the title contenders.

“The speed of Pecco is there. Sometimes only two months are enough to reset everything.

“The goal is to fight for the championship. It must be the goal, and it will be the pressure on my shoulders.”

Marquez is due to return to action at the official Sepang test from February 3–5.