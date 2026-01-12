Ex-MotoGP rider claims Ducati not a true Italian manufacturer

MotoGP race winner Max Biaggi claims Aprilia is the championship’s “only Italian” manufacturer, “because we know that Ducati is German” due to its ownership by Audi.

Biaggi enjoyed a grand prix career from 1991 to 2005, during which time he marked himself out as one fo the best 250cc riders ever.

He won four world titles in the class between 1994 and 1997, before stepping up to the premier class in 1998, winning on his debut in Japan on a Honda.

Becoming a great rival of Valentino Rossi during his MotoGP days, Biaggi scored 13 wins in the premier class, before enjoying championship success in World Superbikes in 2010 and 2012.

Now, he serves as an ambassador for Aprilia.

In an interview with TNT Sport, Biaggi said his association with Aprilia was a privilege for him, while also taking a swipe at Ducati.

“I’ve been Aprilia’s ambassador for almost 10 years, and it’s a great privilege for me to be associated with this manufacturer,” he started, “which is honestly the only Italian one in this paddock, because we know Ducati is German due to Audi’s ownership.

“We are very proud odd this, and the Piaggio Group has done an extraordinary job.”

Though Ducati has been owned by Audi since 2012, the brand has remained at the Borgo Panigale base it was founded in.

Ducati enjoyed its second most successful season in MotoGP ever last year, as it won 17 of the 22 grands prix staged.

The Italian manufacturer romped to all three world titles, with Marc Marquez the runaway champion on 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories.

Ducati has not been beaten to the world championship since Pecco Bagnaia scored his first in 2022.

Aprilia also enjoyed its best season in MotoGP in 2025, as it emerged as the strongest contender to Ducati.

The Noale-based brand took three grand prix wins with Marco Bezzecchi and a fourth with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez.

It finished runner-up in the manufacturers’ standings.

In the same TNT interview, Biaggi claimed: “Now the bike has no weak points. Now there are no tracks that scare us.

“We can always be in the top three, in the top five. And not just with Marco Bezzecchi: Raul Fernandez has also shown that this bike works with multiple riders.

Aprilia will launch its 2026 season on 15 January in Milan.