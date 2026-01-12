Unique F1 circuit was evaluated for a MotoGP race, claims insider

Former FIM safety officer Franco Uncini has revealed that a delegation from Dorna visited the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi to evaluate it for a potential MotoGP race.

Formula 1 staged its first race in Abu Dhabi in 2009, with the island venue becoming the first ever twilight grand prix.

Since then, it has marked itself out as the traditional season-closing event on the F1 calendar, with numerous world titles decided there.

It is a track that MotoGP evaluated “years ago” as a potential destination, with a delegation finding “a possible solution” to improving the safety of the circuit around some of the tighter sections.

“Years ago, we visited the Abu Dhabi circuit, because Dorna wanted to hold a GP there,” Franco Uncini told GPOne.

“During the inspection, which Carmelo Ezpeleta, myself and four riders from the Safety Commission attended, we found a possible solution.

“Back then, the FIA was on one side and the FIM on the other.

“I worked hard to bring the two federations together, but the car world wasn’t ready to make certain concessions for motorcycles.

“Today, it’s easier to organise certain things because Formula 1 and MotoGP are owned by the same entity.”

The prospect of MotoGP racing at a street venue was raised by Carmelo Ezpeleta last year during a visit to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, Liberty Media’s ownership of both F1 and MotoGP wouldn’t overrule the homologation process on circuits, which the FIA carries out for the former, and the FIM for the latter.

Uncini added: “Walls are a problem if there are no run-off areas.

“But these could be created if the layout allows it. Walls on straights are not a problem.

“It would be spectacular to see MotoGP in such a setting, but Abu Dhabi would need adequate run-off areas.

“Back then, the FIA didn't want to adapt it, not even partially.

“We didn't ask to build gravel traps everywhere, maybe one-third asphalt and two-thirds gravel. It wasn't possible then, but why not now?”