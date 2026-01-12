FIM launches new concussion guidelines for MotoGP and beyond

MotoGP’s governing body, the FIM, has published its first concussion assessment and management guidelines to be used in all levels of motorcycle competition.

Concussions occur as a result of a severe impact to the head, which is a high-risk scenario for a motorcycle racer when they crash.

Across world sport, there has been a push to improve concussion response amid findings of the long-lasting impact on athletes’ health from repeated head injuries.

Concussion protocol, however, is an area in motorcycle racing - and MotoGP in particular - that has proven to be lacking in recent years, with a number of riders presenting symptoms but still being cleared to race.

To combat this, the FIM has launched the first edition of its concussion assessment and management guidelines, which was the central theme to the FIM Medical Summit held in Lyon in 2024.

According to the FIM, the new guidelines “provide clear, consistent and sport-specific procedures for the assessment, management and return-to-sport process following concussion.”

FIM president Jorge Viegas said: “Placing safety first is essential to the sustainable development of motorcycle sport.

“With the introduction of these concussion guidelines, the FIM is taking a decisive step to ensure that rider health and well-being remain at the heart of everything we do.

“This initiative reflects our responsibility to evolve the sport in a safe, structured and scientifically grounded manner, protecting riders today while building a stronger and more sustainable future for motorcycle sport worldwide.”

“These guidelines represent an important step forward in protecting the health, well-being and safety of our riders,” added Dr David McManus, FIM Medical Director and Director of the FIM International Medical Commission.

“They are the result of extensive research, expert consultation and collaboration with national federations and other sports.

“Education and awareness are essential, and these guidelines will be supported by dedicated educational programmes for riders, teams, officials and federations.”

While this represents a positive push towards improving concussion protocols in MotoGP and motorcycle racing at large, these guidelines don’t appear to equate to any kind of mandatory system.