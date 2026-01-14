MotoGP Legend Jorge Lorenzo becomes sports manager for young Spanish star
Triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says it’s time to “give back” as he signs on to manage and mentor young talent Víctor Cubeles.
Fresh from entering a ‘performance coach’ partnership with Maverick Vinales, triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has become the sports manager of young Spanish rider Víctor Cubeles.
In a statement, the Lorenzo-Cubeles agreement was described as marking “the birth of a new model for talent development in motorcycling”, inspired by elite training systems in other sports.
“This project was born with a clear ambition: to create in motorcycling what La Masia has been for football,” the statement said.
“A system based on method, comprehensive training, long-term decision-making and a unique identity from the earliest stages of a rider's career.
“A model that not only trains fast riders, but also well-rounded athletes, prepared technically, mentally and strategically to reach the elite.”
Five-time world champion and MotoGP Legend Lorenzo, who retired at the end of 2019, explained:
“I have lived motorcycling from the inside throughout my life. Now I feel it is time to give back to the sport everything it has given me, creating a system that helps young riders grow with method, criteria and a clear vision. Victor perfectly represents that starting point.”
The connection with Cubeles is no coincidence, with Chicho Lorenzo, Jorge's father, having already coached the 15-year-old at “key stages of his development”.
Jorge Lorenzo's involvement will be “direct and ongoing, actively participating in key project decisions and transferring to the rider's day-to-day life the demands, mindset and standards that marked his career as world champion”.
Cubeles, known by the nickname “Chico Maravilla”, is a former Spanish Moto5 and MIR Racing Cup champion. He is "considered one of the most promising young talents in Spanish motorcycle racing".
"Being part of a project led by Jorge and Chicho Lorenzo is a unique opportunity," Cubeles said. "It's not just about competing, but about learning to build a career with solid foundations."