Fresh from entering a ‘performance coach’ partnership with Maverick Vinales, triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has become the sports manager of young Spanish rider Víctor Cubeles.

In a statement, the Lorenzo-Cubeles agreement was described as marking “the birth of a new model for talent development in motorcycling”, inspired by elite training systems in other sports.

“This project was born with a clear ambition: to create in motorcycling what La Masia has been for football,” the statement said.

“A system based on method, comprehensive training, long-term decision-making and a unique identity from the earliest stages of a rider's career.

“A model that not only trains fast riders, but also well-rounded athletes, prepared technically, mentally and strategically to reach the elite.”

Víctor Cubeles and Jorge Lorenzo

Five-time world champion and MotoGP Legend Lorenzo, who retired at the end of 2019, explained:

“I have lived motorcycling from the inside throughout my life. Now I feel it is time to give back to the sport everything it has given me, creating a system that helps young riders grow with method, criteria and a clear vision. Victor perfectly represents that starting point.”

The connection with Cubeles is no coincidence, with Chicho Lorenzo, Jorge's father, having already coached the 15-year-old at “key stages of his development”.

Jorge Lorenzo's involvement will be “direct and ongoing, actively participating in key project decisions and transferring to the rider's day-to-day life the demands, mindset and standards that marked his career as world champion”.

Cubeles, known by the nickname “Chico Maravilla”, is a former Spanish Moto5 and MIR Racing Cup champion. He is "considered one of the most promising young talents in Spanish motorcycle racing".

"Being part of a project led by Jorge and Chicho Lorenzo is a unique opportunity," Cubeles said. "It's not just about competing, but about learning to build a career with solid foundations."