Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing Team will unveil its 2026 MotoGP livery at midday CET (11am UK) today, in Rome, the hometown of riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

The launch will take place at Villa Miani and is billed as revealing “the new Black and Light”, suggesting changes over the fluorescent yellow and white colours of recent seasons.

The unveiling can be watched live here:

Chosen to succeed Pramac as Ducati’s factory-backed satellite team, VR46 enters its second season with elevated status, which includes a factory-spec Desmosedici for di Giannantonio.

But despite that upgrade, VR46 finished behind both the official Ducati Lenovo squad and Gresini in last year’s world championship.

di Giannantonio edged out Morbidelli for sixth in the riders’ standings, with the pair claiming a combined six grand prix podiums and seven Sprint rostrums.

However, neither rider was able to add to Marco Bezzecchi’s three MotoGP victories for the team in 2023.

The 2026 campaign will mark VR46’s third season with Indonesian state-backed oil and gas company Pertamina as title sponsor.

di Giannantonio will again race the latest Desmosedici machinery - alongside Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez - while Morbidelli continues on a year-old satellite-spec Ducati, also used by the recently injured Fermin Aldeguer.

VR46 will be the second MotoGP team to unveil its new racing colours, after last night's Pramac Yamaha launch.