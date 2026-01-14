Jack Miller has set himself a “clear” target of becoming the best Yamaha rider in MotoGP 2026, as he looks to secure his future with the manufacturer for the new 850cc era.

Speaking at Tuesday night’s Pramac team launch, fresh from a winter break in Australia, Miller outlined both his short- and long-term goals with Yamaha.

"It's been a good winter – summer for me [in Australia] – nice to be at home working with a new trainer and being really focused on preparing the best we possibly can for the new season,” Miller told Sky Italia.

“A new challenge with the V4, and I’m looking forward to see what we can do with this bike.

“The first impression of the V4 was good, obviously it still needs to be developed and we have the tests in Malaysia and Thailand to do that."

"Try to be the best Yamaha"

During his debut season with Yamaha, Miller finished second-best of the four M1 riders but was eight places and 122 points behind factory leader Fabio Quartararo in the world championship.

However, the Frenchman also knew the Inline M1 better than any other rider on the grid, having spent all his seven MotoGP seasons on the machine.

This year’s switch to a V4 levels the playing field and Miller, who took a best finish of fourth last year, said:

“The target is, first of all is to understand where we are with the new bike. But the clear target for me at the moment is to try to be the best Yamaha. And if we do that we’ll be in good shape.”

That objective also aligns with Miller’s ambition of remaining on the grid for the new era in 2027.

"My goal is to stay with Yamaha and be on the grid in 2027 when the new regulations come into force,” he confirmed.

"A fresh chapter"

Miller, a MotoGP race winner with Honda and Ducati and podium finisher with KTM, all on V4s, believes continuity will also play a key role in extracting performance from Yamaha’s new project.

“Kicking off a new season with the same crew feels good,” he said. “There‘s a lot to be said for continuity in this paddock and coming back into the garage knowing the people, the work ethic and the direction makes a big difference.

“Last year was a proper learning year for me with Yamaha. We had some strong moments, worked through a few tough ones but ultimately built a solid base together. I genuinely enjoyed the challenge of adapting and figuring things out as the season went on.

“Now with the V4 as our race bike for the season, it feels like a fresh chapter. It‘s an exciting project to be part of and there‘s a real sense of belief behind it.

"I‘m proud to be continuing with Prima Pramac Yamaha and keen to see where we can take this thing.”

Miller will return to action alongside the other Yamaha riders during the Sepang Shakedown test from January 29–31, also open to factory test riders and Honda rookie Diogo Moreira.