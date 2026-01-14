What can triple WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu achieve during his rookie MotoGP season?

That’s the big question ahead of 2026, when the Turkish star makes his grand prix debut with the Pramac team on Yamaha’s new V4 machine.

Speaking at Tuesday night's team launch, Razgatlioglu - who was 18th (+1.294s) out of 22 riders at last November’s Valencia test, alongside several days of private testing - stressed the need for a ‘long term mindset’.

“This is a new chapter in my career, and I want to approach it with a long-term development mindset from the very beginning,” explained Razgatlioglu, who was prevented from speaking to the media at Valencia due to his BMW WorldSBK contract.

Razgatlioglu, famed for his braking ability with Pirelli tyres in WorldSBK, added that corner exit had been an early positive on the Michelin-shod V4.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The first tests with the new YZR-M1 V4 have been positive, especially in terms of acceleration and corner exit.

“Of course, this is just the start - in MotoGP, performance comes from continuous work, data sharing and step-by-step improvement, and that is our focus right now.

“My main objective this season is development: adapting to MotoGP, understanding the bike and the level of competition, and building consistency race by race.

“Results matter, but at this stage the process is the priority.

“I will give my best every lap, and with patience, commitment and teamwork, I believe we are heading in the right direction.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to GPone.com at the launch, Razgatlioglu’s manager and former five time World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu predicted that the upcoming Sepang test “will go even better.”

“In Valencia, the M1 wasn't entirely suited to his needs, but in Sepang, I think he'll be 90% there, even in terms of position,” Sofuoglu said. “However, considering the speed he showed, in my opinion he exceeded expectations.”

Asked directly what Razgatlioglu can realistically achieve in 2026, Sofuoglu replied: “I think he can get a couple of podiums. Sometimes you need luck, whether it's the weather or grip. However, I think he'll find a way to do it.”

Razgatlioglu will join team-mate Jack Miller and the factory Monster Yamaha riders at the Sepang Shakedown later this month, then take on the full field in the official test from February 3-5.

After spending his rookie year on Michelin tyres, Razgatlioglu will be back on Pirellis for the new 850cc era in 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe in 2027, I can make some special things," Razgatlioglu told Sky Italia.

Those words echo recent comments by Sylvain Guintoli, who said: "In 2027, Toprak's going to be a proper weapon."