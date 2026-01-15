WATCH LIVE: Bezzecchi, Martin unveil Aprilia's 2026 MotoGP colours

Aprilia, which turned a nightmare start into its strongest MotoGP campaign, will reveal its 2026 factory colours at midday CET (11am UK) today.

Triple 2025 grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi will be joined by former MotoGP champion Jorge Martin for the team launch, held at the Sky Studios in Milan.

The unveiling can be watched live here:

Remote video URL

The high of seeing Martin bring the number one plate to the RS-GP at the start of 2025 proved short-lived.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard was injured on the opening morning of testing at Sepang, before suffering further fractures during training on the eve of the Thai season opener.

Forced to postpone his Aprilia race debut until Qatar, Martin's comeback ended disastrously when he fell directly in front of Fabio di Giannantonio, sustaining eleven rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

“After the third set of injuries, I started to have a lot of doubts about my future, myself, a lot of things,” Martin later admitted.

That uncertainty extended to his future with Aprilia.

After failing to get a performance-related exit clause extended, Martin announced: “I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Martin, linked with a possible Honda move, was ultimately forced to back down, Bezzecchi made a mockery of any talk of a ‘performance’ issue at Aprilia.

The Italian claimed a stunning first RS-GP victory at the British Grand Prix, became a regular podium finisher and took the fight to Marc Marquez on several occasions.

Martin returned at Brno but remained a step behind Bezzecchi, before causing a Turn 1 collision with his team-mate in the Japanese Sprint, leaving the world champion with a badly fractured collarbone.

With Martin sidelined until the Valencia finale, Bezzecchi led Aprilia to its best-ever MotoGP riders’ championship result of third overall, with three GP and three Sprint wins.

Bezzecchi's low point came at Mandalika, where a collision with Marc Marquez on the opening lap left the newly crowned champion injured and ruled out of the final rounds.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The incident cost Bezzecchi a potential Indonesian double victory and a penalty for Phillip Island.

Even so, with Marquez absent, Bezzecchi scored more points than any other rider in the second half of the season, underlining why Aprilia is aiming to challenge for the top in 2026.

As well as continuity for its factory riders, this season will also be Fabiano Sterlacchini’s second as Aprilia's technical director.

