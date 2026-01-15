Valentino Rossi says he has full confidence in Ducati for MotoGP’s new 850cc era, but kept his cards close to his chest over VR46’s future rider line-up.

Speaking during Wednesday’s team launch in Rome, Rossi addressed not only the 2026 season but speculation surrounding 2027.

VR46 stepped up to factory-supported Ducati status after Pramac’s switch to Yamaha but Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli were the only Desmosedici riders not to win a race last season.

Outperformed by Gresini, which will also receive a factory-spec Ducati this year, there have been rumours VR46 could switch to Aprilia for 2027 - a prospect played down by Rossi and team director Alessio Salucci.

“Ducati is the best in recent years,” Rossi told Sky Italia.

“The other manufacturers are all very excited about closing the gap with the regulation change... They'll have to work hard.

"I trust Ducati; I think they're already quite advanced with the 2027 bike.”

Salucci added: "We're happy with Ducati; the bikes are fantastic.

"Aprilia? Rivola is a friend, I've known him for a long time. We listen; we're a popular team, but not at the moment."

VR46 2026 livery launch © VR46 Riders Academy

Riders? “I know, but I can’t [say]"

While machinery appears unlikely to change, Rossi admitted there will be “excitement” in the rider market.

“The transfer market will be another important issue: practically everyone's contracts are expiring, and there'll be a lot of excitement starting in May,” confirmed Valentino Rossi.

“We'll have to try to stay focused on this year's races. The first few [races] will be crucial, but then everyone will start to see what their future holds, so it'll be a somewhat unique season.”

One rider repeatedly linked with VR46 is Pedro Acosta, who held talks with the team last year before committing to another season at KTM.

But the door remains open, with VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto recently telling Crash.net it would be “a dream” to have Acosta.

Salucci said at the launch that he’s “in love” with the Spaniard.

"For now, we're focused on Morbidelli and Diggia,” said Salucci.

“Acosta? I'm in love with him and his riding style; he's a rare rider.

“Last year, we spoke because a small opportunity arose; we had a chat, but I knew it would be very difficult.

“If there's a chance this year, why not? I really like Pedro. We have to be careful and ready for any possibility."

Interestingly, when asked directly who his 2027 riders would be, Rossi smiled:

“I know, but I can’t [say] yet…”