MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has confirmed he will remain with BMW in 2026 and return to full-time car racing competition in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion moved into professional car racing at the conclusion of his MotoGP career, joining Belgian outfit WRT in Audi machinery for the 2022 season.

He remained with WRT as it switched to BMW, with Valentino Rossi making his debut in the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

Having taken part in a dual campaign in GTWCE and WEC in 2024, he elected to focus fully on the WEC.

Despite achieving podium success in the WEC, with a best finish of second, Rossi confirmed at the end of last year that he would not be returning to the series.

Rossi commits to BMW for three more years

He was always expected to remain part of BMW’s factory roster, announcing late last year that he would be competing at the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2026.

During the VR46 MotoGP team’s launch event in Rome on Wednesday, he confirmed that he will return to GTWCE and has extended his deal with BMW for three more years.

Rossi cited his reason for leaving WEC as his family commitments, while noting that “the choice was mine” on his decision to leave the endurance world championship.

“I will race in the GTWC, and I'm very happy, because it's a championship that I really like and in which I took part at the beginning of my racing career,” Rossi, who has enjoyed race wins in the series, told Sky Sports.

“For the last two years I've been racing in the World [Endurance] Championship, but I decided to change because the GTWC is in Europe and the races are closer together, while with the WEC most of the events are outside Europe, taking a lot of flights and making long trips.

“With two little girls and a family, it's difficult to be away for so many days, so let's say it was a choice of field, but I'm really happy because the GTWC is a lot of fun.

“The choice was mine, in agreement with BMW, with whom I signed a three-year renewal.

“I also had to carefully understand what to do with them, but I'm very happy because I feel good in this championship.”

Rossi’s two appearances at the 24 Hours of Le Mans ended in retirement.

In the 2025 edition, Rossi’s No.46 BMW was in victory contention when it developed a technical fault.