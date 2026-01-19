WATCH LIVE: Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia unveil 2026 Ducati MotoGP colours

After an early end to an historic debut season at Ducati Lenovo, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez kicks off his 2026 activities with today’s team launch alongside Francesco Bagnaia at Madonna di Campiglio.

Watch live below as the factory Ducati duo unveil their new GP26 livery in a special ceremony starting at 11am CET (10am UK).

2026 is also Ducati’s 100th anniversary year, and a social media post promoting the launch referenced "White stripes for a century of passion and speed"...

A six-time MotoGP champion for Honda, Marc Marquez ended the longest title drought of his career with a crushing debut season at the factory Ducati team.

Marquez’s superior pace became apparent during race simulations at end of testing, then translated into relentless results once the season began. Rivals, led by brother Alex, and later joined by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, could only occasionally challenge him.

A mid-season run of 14 consecutive Sprint and Grand Prix victories effectively ended the championship fight, prompting Bagnaia to describe the year as “a championship without any rivals for Marc”.

Marquez surpassed Angel Nieto’s 90 grand prix wins, reached 99 in Ducati’s home round at Misano, then won his ninth world title at the following Motegi round.

But he was brought down by Bezzecchi a week later at Mandalika, sustaining right shoulder injuries that required surgery and ruled him out of the remaining four events, plus the Valencia post-season test.

A careful recovery - a lesson learned from his previous right arm woes - has seen Marquez’s training move steadily from mountain biking to dirt track, motocross and eventually asphalt, earlier this month.

Marquez’s first ride on the Desmosedici since Mandalika will take place during the official Sepang test from February 3-5.

While Marquez proved unstoppable until his injury, Francesco Bagnaia struggled almost immediately with braking and front-end feeling on the latest GP25.

What initially appeared to be an engine-related issue in winter testing persisted even after Ducati reverted to what was billed as a ‘GP24’ engine design for the new season, leaving the double MotoGP champion unable to exploit his trademark strength under braking.

As the year progressed, Bagnaia's problems worsened, and he dropped from consistent podium contention to sometimes struggling just to score points.

Flashes of hope, such as improved confidence with larger brake discs at Aragon or a dominant double win at Motegi using a revised ‘GP24’ style package from the Misano test, were soon extinguished.

Bagnaia, who admitted he was “living a nightmare” during 2025, eventually dropped to fifth in the championship, losing out to not only Alex Marquez, but Aprilia’s Bezzecchi and KTM’s Pedro Acosta.