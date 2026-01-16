KTM MotoGP boss hits back at Honda’s gains in 2025

Pit Beirer says it’s not a surprise to see Honda closing the gap in MotoGP because it has “twice the budget”, but has “by no means overtaken” KTM.

Honda and KTM have a fractious relationship, with the latter’s former CEO declaring ahead of the brand’s 2017 MotoGP debut that HRC was “our most hated rival”.

This feud stems from Honda accusing KTM of circumventing Moto3 price cap rules in the early years of the category’s life.

In recent years, tensions have simmered, though the opportunity to take a dig at each other is not one often missed.

KTM “proud” of its position despite difficult 2025 season

Honda utilised concession regulations to build a more competitive bike last season, with the brand winning the wet French Grand Prix and scoring three dry-weather podiums.

As such, it finished just 87 points behind third-placed KTM in the constructors’ standings, while lifting itself out of the bottom of the concession rankings.

KTM, by contrast, extended its winless streak to three full seasons, as it endured a year of two halves with its RC16.

Speaking at the Motohall, Beirer commented on Honda’s progress and says KTM can take more pride in its work that it fended it off despite not having the same concession benefits.

“People are surprised that Honda is getting closer,” he is reported by Speedweek as saying.

“Of course, they are getting closer, because they are constantly incorporating new features and have twice the budget.”

He added: “It makes me all the more proud of what our people are achieving.

“Honda has closed the gap, but has by no means overtaken it.”

Having ended the 2025 season in a better place, KTM hopes to use this to make a more competitive start to the 2026 campaign.

However, he feels that the engine freeze placed on non-concession rank D manufacturers last year (so, everyone but Honda and Yamaha) is a disadvantage to the Austrian brand.

“The slight disadvantage is that Honda and Yamaha have the concessions,” he said.

“They were able to further develop their engines the whole time, while we couldn't.

“We remain stagnant, while they can open up and further develop their engines after every race.

“We, on the other hand, race for two years with the same engine, which cannot be modified.”