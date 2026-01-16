Yamaha MotoGP legend rates Toprak Razgatlioglu’s hopes of success

MotoGP legend Giacomo Agostini believes World Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu “will succeed” in the premier class, as he gears up for his debut in 2026.

Pramac grabbed the headlines last summer when it announced it had signed Toprak Razgatlioglu to a multi-year deal to bring him to MotoGP from 2026.

The three-time World Superbike champion will partner Jack Miller at the Yamaha satellite squad, as the Japanese brand debuts its V4 bike this season.

Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP debut is highly-anticipated, though he has moved to limit this as he will have to adapt to Michelin tyres before switching back to Pirelli rubber in 2027.

Agostini: Difference between Superbike and MotoGP small, but important

Fifteen-time MotoGP champion Giacomo Agostini was present at Pramac’s launch event earlier this week and spoke to Italy’s GPOne about Razgatlioglu’s debut.

Agostini, who won the 1975 MotoGP title on a Yamaha, said: “He has proven himself to be very good in Superbikes.

“Of course, MotoGP is a bit more sophisticated and difficult, but if he has the talent, he will succeed there too.

“Loving this sport and loving the riders, it is logical to always think that they will do well.

“We have to hope, but then it’s the facts that count. So, we’ll see in the first few races.

“When I made the leap [to Yamaha], I won two world championships [in 350cc and 500cc].

“In fact, I won the first race right away.

“But I was already coming from grand prix bikes, while he is coming from Superbikes.

“It’s not a big difference, it’s small, but it’s an important difference.”

Razgatlioglu said during Pramac’s launch event that he anticipated the 2026 season to be “really hard”.

But his manager, Kenan Sofuoglu believes his rider will score “a couple of podiums” in his debut year.

