Valentino Rossi link-up with Pedro Acosta still on the table, says manager

Pedro Acosta’s manager has confirmed that joining VR46 for the 2027 MotoGP season “could be an option”, though his preference is a factory team.

The Spaniard is set to become a central figure in the 2027 rider market, following a disappointing second year with KTM last season.

In the early part of last year, Pedro Acosta was linked to a move to VR46 Ducati for 2026, as well as the factory Honda team.

Both parties confirmed at one point that conversations had taken place over the prospect of Acosta joining Valentino Rossi’s outfit, which currently has one factory bike from Ducati.

Over the winter break, rumours emerged that Acosta had already signed a deal for 2027, with many believing it to be with the factory Ducati squad.

His manager, Albert Valera, told the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com that VR46 remains an option, but the priority for Acosta was to move to a factory team.

“There are possibilities with the vast majority of teams,” he said during the 2026 Aprilia launch.

“Is it a possibility? Yes, as I said, Ducati, along with Aprilia, has the best bike, so why not?

“It could be an option. Obviously, every rider aspires to go to the factory team, so that will be our first objective, but if that doesn't happen, we always have to consider plan B or plan C.

“But I insist, our first objective is to fight to go to a factory team, whether it's Ducati or another team.”

Valera manages Acosta and Jorge Martin, with both out of contract with their current teams at the end of 2026.

On the pace at which the rider market is likely to move, despite the uncertainty over the 2027 regulations and how they will impact the pecking order, he added: “We can't wait to test the 2027 bikes; it's going to be a shot in the dark because new regulations are coming in and we're starting from scratch.

“We have to take a chance and trust the people, the individuals who make up each team.

“That will be the key: for each rider to choose the human capital they want to work with in 2027 and 2028, the ones they believe will bring them a better bike and greater happiness.

“I would say that, unlike other years, it doesn't make sense to wait and see what the bikes will be like.

“I think the market will move quickly, and the fate of many riders will be known in the first few races.”