Marc Marquez may have felt “at peace” after banishing five years marred by injuries and uncompetitive machinery with a return to the top of the MotoGP World Championship for Ducati Lenovo last season.

But the nine-time world champion - who missed the final rounds of a dominant campaign due to shoulder injuries caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika - arrived at Ducati’s official team launch warning he’s more motivated than ever for 2026.

“I'm getting better,” Marc Marquez said of his right shoulder. “I've been working super hard during this winter – Thailand [round one], will be the main target. But as you see on social media, I'm already riding a different kind of bike, so everything is going in a good way.”

Reflecting on how his life has changed since last year’s launch at the same Madonna di Campiglio venue, Marquez said:

“This year I feel much more relaxed. Last year I was quite nervous, some butterflies in the stomach. This year we have those butterflies to start the season, but I already know the people, the bike, my teammate. So I’m looking forward to starting the season in the same way we finished.”

That would mean more domination by the #93, who extinguished last year’s title opposition with a mid-season run of 14 race wins in a row in his debut factory Ducati season.

Marquez warned that his desire for success is stronger than ever.

“I have a big passion about riding a bike. But not [just] riding a bike, about competition. It's the best fuel I have in my body. And a season like 2025 just creates more motivation” he said.

“It's sometimes like, OK, now you achieve the target and now you will drop, but it's the opposite. I mean, that season 2025 gives me the power enough to work a lot this winter again and, as you know, with a long rehabilitation.

“But I was there every day working, thinking only that I want to taste again the victory. So let's see if we can this year.”

Marquez will ride the latest Desmosedici GP26 for the first time during the official Sepang MotoGP test from February 3-5.