Marc Marquez provides update on 2027 MotoGP contract talks

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says “my first option” is to re-sign with Ducati for 2027, but “I need to evaluate all the things” before deciding.

The 32-year-old dominated the 2025 season to win his seventh MotoGP world title, scoring 11 grands prix victories and 14 sprints successes on his way to the crown.

This year marks the final season of his current factory Ducati contract, though it is widely expected that he will remain with the team into the new regulations era in 2027.

With 2027 contracts expected to be signed in the early stages of this year, Marquez is a central figure in the rider market.

On Monday, following Ducati’s 2026 livery launch, Marquez provided an update on where his contract discussions are at.

“Of course, if you check my career, if I’m in a team where I feel good, and I’m fast, and everything is working well, I try not to move,” he said.

“So, of course, my first option is to try to be in Ducati, but step by step.

“Looks like every time the contracts [are signed] earlier and earlier.

“Of course, we are in conversations, but I need to evaluate all the things.”

Ducati makes its position clear on Marquez’s future

From Ducati’s perspective, team manager Davide Tardozzi has confirmed that retaining Marquez for 2027 is its current priority.

“First of all, we are looking to try to renew the world champion,” he said.

“That’s obvious, like we did with Pecco [Bagnaia] in the past, and then we’ll see.

“But in this moment, we are really focused on the first test.

“We are not under pressure. We would like to fix [a new contract for], if it’s possible, the world champion, and then we’ll see.”

Ducati has already been central to 2027 rider market speculation, with reports emerging over the winter that it has signed Pedro Acosta for next year.

Pecco Bagnaia’s place at the team has come under considerable doubt following his difficult 2025 season.

However, he noted last year that he considers himself to be a Ducati lifer and expects to retire with the Italian brand.