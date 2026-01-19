Reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia will seek to extend Ducati’s run of MotoGP titles wearing this race livery during the 2026 season.

Ducati has won the MotoGP riders’ crown for the past four seasons with Bagnaia (2022, 2023), Jorge Martin (2024) and now Marquez (2025).

The latest Desmosedici GP26 colours - incorporating white stripes, alongside a darker shade of the traditional red, to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary year - were unveiled during a team launch at Madonna di Campiglio, in the Italian Dolomites, on Monday morning.

"We took inspiration from colours from our past," explained Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. "I think the statistic that stands out for me is 88 consecutive podiums. The will to continue getting these results is very motivating. And, as Gigi always says, every season starts from zero points."

Marquez said of the colours: "Always a fast bike is a nice bike! This is the key point. "We will see in the pre-season, but the design is super nice and we will try to perform in the best way to celebrate the centenary for Ducati."

"I told Claudio that this is the best looking bike I rode from 2021, when I'm in the factory team," added Bagnaia. "The livery is fantastic, I really like it. Red and white is a great combination

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2026 Ducati MotoGP livery



After a record five-year wait since a previous MotoGP title, Marc Marquez romped to glory in his debut factory Ducati season, winning 11 GPs and 14 Sprints from 18 rounds contested until injury at Mandalika.

That right shoulder damage, sustained when he was clipped by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, came exactly a week after an emotional title victory at Motegi.

Surgery and a cautious recovery, after his previous right arm nightmare, saw Marquez miss not only the final four rounds but also the Valencia post-race test.

Marquez is now tied with former arch-rival Valentino Rossi on seven premier-class world championships and has the chance to match the all-time record of eight by Giacomo Agostini this season.

Marc Marquez's 2026 Ducati livery.

Double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia was unable to offer any title opposition to the #93 last year, as his corner entry and braking ability evaporated on the GP25.

The Italian still managed four victories - Grand Prix victories at COTA and Motegi, plus Sprint wins at Motegi and Sepang - but his form often fluctuated between hero and zero (points) from Misano onwards.

After fading to fifth in the world championship, all eyes will be on whether Ducati has found the root of Bagnaia’s issues over the winter.

The front of Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati GP26.

2026 is the final year of 1000cc engine rules and Michelin tyres.

To limit costs ahead of the new 850cc/Pirelli era, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM have had their engine design frozen since the start of 2025.

Honda, moving up from concession rank D to C this season, joins the freeze from this year’s Thai season opener, leaving only Yamaha free to develop its new V4 powerplant throughout 2026.

Marquez and Bagnaia will appear on track in their new colours during the Sepang MotoGP test from February 3-5, when Marquez will complete his first MotoGP laps since Mandalika.

A second pre-season test will then be held at Buriram before the new season begins on the weekend of February 27-March 1.

Like most riders, Bagnaia and Marquez are out of contract at the end of this season.

Ducati Lenovo was the fourth MotoGP team to unveil its 2026 livery after last week’s launches for Pramac, VR46 and Aprilia.

The next team launch will be by the factory Monster Yamaha, on Wednesday in Jakarta.