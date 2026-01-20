Dani Pedrosa outlines Pedro Acosta traits KTM “needs to capitalise on”

Dani Pedrosa says KTM must “capitalise on” Pedro Acosta’s “great determination” in his third season of MotoGP with the brand in 2026.

The young Spaniard has spent his entire grand prix career within the KTM fold, stepping up to Moto3 with the brand in 2021 and winning the title at the first time of asking.

He won the Moto2 title with the KTM-backed Ajo squad in 2023, before stepping up to MotoGP the following year on the GASGAS-branded Tech3 bike.

Now a factory team KTM rider, Pedro Acosta comes into his third year in the premier class still chasing a maiden win.

After a strong debut season, KTM failed to make significant enough steps to provide Acosta with a race-winning package in 2025.

“Pedro is very strong mentally, has clear goals, and is young, with great determination at this stage of his career,” KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“At KTM, we need to capitalise on all of this.

“2025 was a somewhat complicated season for us, also due to the team's financial situation, but things are looking up now.

“We hope to make a step forward in 2026 and leverage his speed and energy to consistently fight for podiums and some wins.”

KTM was overhauled in the constructors’ standings last year by Aprilia, who won four grands prix and emerged as a bigger threat to Ducati.

Pedrosa is convinced, however, that KTM has “reached a higher level” but highlights qualifying and tyre management as key areas it needs to focus on in 2026.

“We've definitely reached a higher level, and that makes development more complicated, because we need to work even more efficiently,” he added.

“Aprilia and Ducati are very competitive today, so we need to focus on improving tyre management and qualifying performance, especially.

“Starting up front, on the first or second row, has become crucial in today's MotoGP.”

Acosta’s future with KTM will be one of the main focuses of the 2027 rider market, with numerous reports claiming he has signed a deal to join Ducati.

