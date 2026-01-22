MotoGP reveals race format for new Bagger series

MotoGP has revealed a provisional weekend format for the new Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, which will debut at select grand prix rounds in 2026.

Dorna Sports and Harley-Davidson announced a working partnership at the end of the 2024 season, as MotoGP looks to expand its reach in the United States and the latter in Europe.

Last year, MotoGP and Harley-Davidson announced the first-ever Bagger World Cup, which will form part of the grand prix support bill at six rounds in 2026.

MotoGP has now revealed a provisional weekend format for the class.

At most events, there will be two 20-minute practice sessions on the Friday of a grand prix weekend.

Qualifying, again run over 20 minutes, will be held on Saturday, followed by the first race. Depending on track length, these will either be seven or nine laps.

A second race will follow on Sunday, again across either seven or nine laps.

The format will be tweaked for the Italian Grand Prix, with FP1, FP2 and qualifying taking place on Friday, while both races will run on the Saturday.

The season will take place at the Americas Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutch Grand Prix, the British Grand Prix, the Aragon Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix.

Provisional team entry list for 2026 Bagger World Cup grows

MotoGP has also announced that the Indonesian team Niti Racing has joined the list of provisional entries.

The full list is as follows:



Niti Racing

Saddlemen Race Development

Cecchini Racing Garage

Joe Rascal Racing

The latter has received approval to expand to a three-rider entry for 2026.

A full list of riders set to race in the series is due to be announced “in the coming weeks”, according to MotoGP.