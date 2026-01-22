The iconic MotoGP clash one MotoGP team boss ‘hopes happens again’

Davide Brivio says he hopes to see Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura have a tense on-track duel like he witnessed with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo in 2009.

The rivalry between Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi remains one of MotoGP’s most iconic, with their duel at the 2009 Catalan Grand Prix often cited as the greatest race of the 21st Century.

Rossi and Lorenzo, both team-mates at Yamaha at the time, battled hard at Barcelona in 2009, with the former snatching victory with a daring last-corner overtake on the final lap.

Davide Brivio was part of Yamaha’s management team then.

Now, the veteran paddock figure is team manager at Trackhouse Racing, the US-owned team that entered MotoGP in 2024 with Aprilia.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Brivio recalled the atmosphere in the Yamaha garage after the 2009 Barcelona race, noting that Lorenzo’s crew took celebrations from Rossi’s team “as an insult”.

He described it as “a big problem”, but one he hopes happens again with his current Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

“I had a great professional experience in 2009,” he said when asked about Lorenzo and Rossi at Yamaha.

“Jorge and Valentino were fighting for the world championship.

“It's very strange when two riders from the same team fight for the title.

“One knows everything about the other. There was a lot of tension.

“The highlight was the Barcelona GP won by Valentino.

“His garage celebrated and Lorenzo's team took it as an insult, thinking that the others were celebrating in a special way for having beaten Jorge.

“In reality, Rossi's technicians would have done the same against any rider.

“Meetings followed to explain and clarify things... A big problem, but I hope it happens again!”

Trackhouse unveiled its 2026 livery on 21 January, with the squad once again racing with two colour schemes across the coming campaign.

As well as its traditional corporate colours, the team will run a Gulf livery at five rounds in 2026, including the season-opening Thai Grand Prix.